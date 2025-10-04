Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 04.10.2025

Special Operations Forces hit Kalibr carrier in Lake Onega in Russia's Karelia

The Russian small missile ship Grad (side number 575) of Project 21631 Buyan-M was hit at 4:31 a.m. on October 4 as a result of successful actions by one of the units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) in Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia).

"The missile carrier was en route from the Baltic to the Caspian Sea. The strike hit the starboard side of the ship's propulsion compartment. Additional details are being clarified," the Special Operations Forces reported on their Telegram channel on Saturday.

This ship is reportedly one of the newest and most modern, having been commissioned into the Russian Baltic Fleet on December 29, 2022. The vessel's primary armament is the Kalibr-NK missile system.

