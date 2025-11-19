Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is currently conducting searches at Naftogaz Ukrainy, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Investigative actions began one and a half hours ago," he wrote.

According to the MP, the search is being conducted, among other things, at the home of the company’s security director, Vitaliy Brovko, whose phone has already been seized.

Before joining Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky’s team, Brovko worked in the Prosecutor General’s Office, where he was responsible for overseeing the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).