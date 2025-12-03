Naftogaz has imported 4.4 bcm of gas since May, volume will reach 5 bcm by year-end – Commercial Director

The volume of natural gas imported by the Naftogaz Group since May 2025 currently totals 4.4 billion cubic meters, and the company plans to increase this figure to 5 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, the group's Commercial Director Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"Since May, we've imported 4.4 bcm, and by year-end more than 5 bcm will have been imported. The mild weather in November helps a bit, but the attacks continue, so we are not reducing current imports. In November alone, Naftogaz imported 500 million cubic meters," Fedorenko said at a briefing at Ukrinform on Wednesday, adding that the company is using all possible import routes.

He said that daily import volumes have already increased by roughly one-quarter in December.

"Current imports amount to 26 million cubic meters, compared to 21 million cubic meters last month. The increase stems both from our contracting and from market conditions and industry players hedging their gas supply risks," the Naftogaz official explained.

According to him, Naftogaz accounts for about 80% of imported gas, with private companies importing the remainder.

"Given that domestic market prices currently correspond to import parity, private companies are also importing. So 15–20% of imports come from the private market, and 80% from Naftogaz," Fedorenko said.