Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:19 03.12.2025

Naftogaz has imported 4.4 bcm of gas since May, volume will reach 5 bcm by year-end – Commercial Director

2 min read
Naftogaz has imported 4.4 bcm of gas since May, volume will reach 5 bcm by year-end – Commercial Director

The volume of natural gas imported by the Naftogaz Group since May 2025 currently totals 4.4 billion cubic meters, and the company plans to increase this figure to 5 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, the group's Commercial Director Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"Since May, we've imported 4.4 bcm, and by year-end more than 5 bcm will have been imported. The mild weather in November helps a bit, but the attacks continue, so we are not reducing current imports. In November alone, Naftogaz imported 500 million cubic meters," Fedorenko said at a briefing at Ukrinform on Wednesday, adding that the company is using all possible import routes.

He said that daily import volumes have already increased by roughly one-quarter in December.

"Current imports amount to 26 million cubic meters, compared to 21 million cubic meters last month. The increase stems both from our contracting and from market conditions and industry players hedging their gas supply risks," the Naftogaz official explained.

According to him, Naftogaz accounts for about 80% of imported gas, with private companies importing the remainder.

"Given that domestic market prices currently correspond to import parity, private companies are also importing. So 15–20% of imports come from the private market, and 80% from Naftogaz," Fedorenko said.

Tags: #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

14:58 02.12.2025
Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

13:10 19.11.2025
Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

12:46 19.11.2025
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

16:20 13.11.2025
Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

14:25 10.11.2025
Gas situation in Ukraine not as critical as it could have been after Russian attacks – Naftogaz supervisory board member

Gas situation in Ukraine not as critical as it could have been after Russian attacks – Naftogaz supervisory board member

12:11 08.11.2025
Russia launches ninth attack on Ukrainian gas facilities since early Oct – Naftogaz head

Russia launches ninth attack on Ukrainian gas facilities since early Oct – Naftogaz head

20:39 07.11.2025
Naftogaz, ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. agree to cooperate on deliveries of U.S. LNG to Ukraine

Naftogaz, ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. agree to cooperate on deliveries of U.S. LNG to Ukraine

19:28 07.11.2025
Naftogaz, ORLEN agree on at least 300 mcm of additional U.S. LNG supplies to Ukraine

Naftogaz, ORLEN agree on at least 300 mcm of additional U.S. LNG supplies to Ukraine

11:01 04.11.2025
Naftogaz Bioenergia headed by former head of OGTSU dept Kadensky

Naftogaz Bioenergia headed by former head of OGTSU dept Kadensky

11:09 16.10.2025
Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

HOT NEWS

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

Rada adopts 2026 state budget

LATEST

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Zelenskyy on budget's adoption: There’s evidence for partners that there will be no grounds for instability in Ukraine

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

Rada adopts 2026 state budget

Ukraine needs extra $45 bln from intl partners in 2026

EBRD provides Credit Agricole Bank EUR 150 mln guarantee for business lending

European Council, European Parliament agree on plan to end Russian gas imports

Astarta CEO Ivanchyk buys additional 0.3% stake for $1 mln

AD
AD