Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:20 13.11.2025

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

1 min read
Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sergii.koretskyi.page/

Naftogaz Group and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a grant agreement for EUR 127 million for gas import, said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"Within the framework of the agreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these funds were provided by the European Union with financial support from the Norwegian government. They will be used to import additional gas volumes to compensate for losses in domestic production due to Russian attacks on civilian gas infrastructure facilities," Koretsky wrote on Facebook Thursday.

He noted that the financing is provided through the Ukraine Investment Framework, an EU instrument that mobilizes funds for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

"This support is important and timely and will help ensure stable gas supplies during the heating season," commented the head of Naftogaz.

The Naftogaz group received a EUR 270 million loan from the EBRD in April for the purchase of gas under a state guarantee, which Norway supplemented with a EUR 139 million grant.

Tags: #grant #eib #naftogaz

