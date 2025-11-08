Interfax-Ukraine
12:11 08.11.2025

Russia launches ninth attack on Ukrainian gas facilities since early Oct – Naftogaz head

Overnight, the Russian Federation has launched the ninth targeted attack on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure since the beginning of October, as a result of which an employee of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy was injured and production equipment was damaged, chairman of the company Serhiy Koretsky reported.

"Russia has once again massively shelled the gas infrastructure tonight. They used missiles and UAVs. Unfortunately, there were hits. One of our employees was injured and is currently receiving assistance. Production equipment was also damaged," Koretsky wrote on Facebook Saturday morning.

According to Koretsky, rescuers are working at the site, and as soon as the security situation allows, specialists will begin restoration work immediately.

"This is the ninth targeted attack on civilian gas infrastructure since the beginning of October. It’s another vile attack by the Russians aimed at depriving Ukrainians of gas, heat, and electricity in the winter. It’s another act of terrorism," the head of Naftogaz emphasized.

"We thank the air defense forces. Every target shot down saves lives," Koretsky noted.

20:39 07.11.2025
