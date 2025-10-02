Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 02.10.2025

Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

1 min read
Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed hope that a specific decision on using frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv will be made in three weeks at the EU summit.

"We have had very intensive discussions on the use of Russian assets (...) We will now examine this issue very carefully again and make a final decision at the next European Council summit in three weeks," the Chancellor told reporters in Copenhagen.

The official EU summit will take place on October 23-24.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that EU leaders had expressed interest in her proposal for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

She said that she had the opportunity to present the Commission's proposal, and a very good initial discussion was held. This was the beginning of a debate. Of course, there is a need to work out the entire proposal in much more detail, but she saw the leaders' interest in this concept, she said. So now the Commission is stepping up discussions, von der Leyen added.

Tags: #stance #russia #assets

MORE ABOUT

20:28 01.10.2025
Russia prepares plan to seize European assets if EU makes decision on frozen Russian funds

Russia prepares plan to seize European assets if EU makes decision on frozen Russian funds

20:21 01.10.2025
Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 1 bln annually

Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 1 bln annually

17:09 29.09.2025
Russia fails to divide Europe even with its reps on European continent – ​​Zelenskyy

Russia fails to divide Europe even with its reps on European continent – ​​Zelenskyy

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

20:45 24.09.2025
Defense Forces hit number of Russia's oil pumping stations

Defense Forces hit number of Russia's oil pumping stations

19:59 24.09.2025
EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

20:30 23.09.2025
Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

19:42 23.09.2025
Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

19:07 23.09.2025
European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

18:49 23.09.2025
Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

LATEST

Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

Pivnenko discusses logistics, medical evacuation, communications with new US coordinator of military interaction

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Zelenskyy calls on Portugal to join PURL initiative

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

AD
AD