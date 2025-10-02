Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed hope that a specific decision on using frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv will be made in three weeks at the EU summit.

"We have had very intensive discussions on the use of Russian assets (...) We will now examine this issue very carefully again and make a final decision at the next European Council summit in three weeks," the Chancellor told reporters in Copenhagen.

The official EU summit will take place on October 23-24.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that EU leaders had expressed interest in her proposal for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

She said that she had the opportunity to present the Commission's proposal, and a very good initial discussion was held. This was the beginning of a debate. Of course, there is a need to work out the entire proposal in much more detail, but she saw the leaders' interest in this concept, she said. So now the Commission is stepping up discussions, von der Leyen added.