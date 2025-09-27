Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine will export weapons that are surplus in production and that will not be in short supply for the Ukrainian army in a controlled manner.

"Regarding the issue of controlled exports of various weapons that will not be in short supply for the Ukrainian army, this is how we approach this issue. Since the priority is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and where we can produce more, and the Ukrainian army does not need this or that thing anymore, then we can export this surplus," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.