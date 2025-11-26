Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

Ukraine imported 123,140 tonnes of potatoes per million in January-October 2025, which is 5.1 times more than the same period last year, the State Customs Service reported.

According to published statistics, the value of potato imports increased 4.8 times, reaching $66.086 million compared to $13.69 million a year ago. Most imports came from Poland (36.9% of the value), Egypt (13.7%), and the Netherlands (11.6%).

At the same time, Ukraine’s potato exports during the reporting period decreased by 13.4%, to 2,140 tonnes. However, in monetary terms, sales were more profitable, generating 2.4% more revenue ($521,000) than last year. The main buyers of Ukrainian potatoes were Moldova (58.5% of all exports), Azerbaijan (38.6%), and Singapore (0.6%).

In October 2025, Ukraine imported 359 tonnes of potatoes, 11.4 times less (4,090 tonnes) than in the same period last year, while exports increased 4.6 times, to 269 tonnes.

As reported, the 2024 season in Ukraine saw a poor potato harvest due to drought, extremely high temperatures, and a shortage of seed material.