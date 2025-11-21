Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:19 21.11.2025

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

All electricity generated by Ukraine's nuclear, hydro, thermal, and combined heat and power plants is currently being used exclusively to meet domestic consumption needs, and Ukraine is not exporting electricity to neighboring European countries, the Ministry of Energy reported Friday.

"As a result of massive missile and drone attacks by the enemy, all major thermal and hydropower plants in Ukraine have sustained damage. Their ability to generate electricity has significantly decreased," the ministry noted.

Due to this, all available capacity at domestic power plants is now being used solely to meet internal demand, meaning no electricity is being exported from Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine's power system is part of the European energy network, and when power systems are interconnected, as are the Ukrainian, Moldovan, Romanian, Hungarian, Slovak, and Polish systems, technical flows occur between them.

"Some people mistakenly or deliberately confuse these technical flows with commercial exports, not understanding how the integrated power system works," the ministry stated.

Technical flows, the ministry explained, are a natural phenomenon dictated by physical laws, and these flows are typically minor. The hourly balance is always close to zero: whatever flows out of the country flows back into Ukraine.

The ministry emphasized that data confirming the absence of Ukrainian electricity exports can be viewed for each of the neighboring countries.

Additionally, the Ukrenergo website shows that Ukraine is not currently exporting electricity commercially to its neighbors.

As reported earlier, based on results for the first 10 months of 2025, Ukraine is a net importer of electricity, with a negative balance of -168.7 thousand MWh for the period.

