Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:25 28.11.2025

Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

1 min read
Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ForestsOfUkraine

The Ukrainian government is launching a pilot project for an electronic exporter's cabinet within the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"We are launching an important pilot project – the electronic exporter's cabinet within the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System. This will help increase transparency in the timber market in line with EU legislation and strengthen the position of Ukrainian exporters," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram after Friday's Cabinet meeting.

According to her, exporters will now be able to verify the exact origin of timber using a logging ticket number, invoice, or tag through the e-cabinet.

"The information can be uploaded instantly and used to confirm the legal origin of products when exporting to EU countries," the prime minister said.

Tags: #timber #export

MORE ABOUT

19:11 26.11.2025
Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

19:19 21.11.2025
Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

19:45 10.11.2025
Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

13:08 07.11.2025
Ukraine’s first arms export contracts expected no earlier than late 2026

Ukraine’s first arms export contracts expected no earlier than late 2026

21:03 03.11.2025
Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

20:58 03.10.2025
Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

19:14 29.09.2025
Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

16:43 27.09.2025
Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

20:38 26.09.2025
Ukrainian Parliament's economic committee proposes separate exchange trading system for small wood processors

Ukrainian Parliament's economic committee proposes separate exchange trading system for small wood processors

15:38 25.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

LATEST

Ukraine's energy regulator simplifies rules for distributed generation development – head

Ukraine's Health Service plans to introduce Arkan verification for doctors living abroad

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 35.1% in Jan–Sept

State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Rada Energy Committee proposes raising bioethanol content in gasoline from 5% to 7% starting July 1, 2026

ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

Oranta insurer plans to allocate UAH 20.3 mln to pay dividends for 2024

AD
AD