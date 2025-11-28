Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ForestsOfUkraine

The Ukrainian government is launching a pilot project for an electronic exporter's cabinet within the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"We are launching an important pilot project – the electronic exporter's cabinet within the Unified State Electronic Timber Accounting System. This will help increase transparency in the timber market in line with EU legislation and strengthen the position of Ukrainian exporters," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram after Friday's Cabinet meeting.

According to her, exporters will now be able to verify the exact origin of timber using a logging ticket number, invoice, or tag through the e-cabinet.

"The information can be uploaded instantly and used to confirm the legal origin of products when exporting to EU countries," the prime minister said.