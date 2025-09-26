Ukraine bans three high-ranking Hungarian military officials – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has announced the introduction of an entry ban for three high-ranking Hungarian military officials.

“We have introduced an entry ban for three high-ranking Hungarian military officials. Our mirror response to the previous groundless entry ban by Hungary for our military officials,” Sybiha said on X on Friday.

According to the minister, “an adequate response will be given to every act of disrespect from Hungary, especially disrespect for our military.”