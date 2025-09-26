Interfax-Ukraine
14:17 26.09.2025

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, have struck the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

“On the night of September 26, USF units in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery. This refinery is located in the Krasnodar Territory and mainly produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel… The hit and fire have been confirmed,” the headquarters’ telegram channel reported.

According to information, the annual processing volume of the Afipsky refinery is about 6.25 million tonnes/year, it is involved in providing the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The extent and details of the damage are being specified.

