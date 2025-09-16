Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:25 16.09.2025

Defense forces strike Saratov refinery in Russia – General Staff

1 min read
Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, have struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Russian Federation

"Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of ​​the facility. The results of the attack are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is noted that the Saratov Refinery specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, as well as various brands of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc. In total, more than 20 types of petroleum products. The volume of processing in 2023 amounted to 4.8 million tonnes.

The enterprise is involved in ensuring the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation, in particular its ability to provide the occupation forces with fuel, ammunition and weapons, as well as to stop armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

