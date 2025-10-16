Interfax-Ukraine
11:37 16.10.2025

Ukraine hits Saratov refinery again - AFU General Staff

Ukraine hits Saratov refinery again - AFU General Staff

On the night of Thursday, October 16, units of the Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation with an oil refining capacity of 4.8 million tonnes, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of October 16, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the oil refining capacity was 4.8 million tonnes," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram.

It is noted that this refinery is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are consistently implementing a set of measures to destroy critical elements of the military-industrial base of the Russian Federation in order to deprive it of the opportunity to continue its aggression," the General Staff noted.

According to the Special Operations Forces (SOF), the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest Russian oil refining enterprises, formerly known as the Cracking (Kreking) Plant, and is part of the Rosneft oil company. The volume of oil refining as of 2020 is 7.2 million tonnes, and in 2023 - 4.8 million tonnes. The SOF struck this facility exactly a month ago, on September 16, 2025.

"Special Operations Forces continue to inflict asymmetric actions to stop the enemy," the message on the Telegram channel says.

As reported, the intensity of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities increased sharply in August and September 2025. Since the beginning of August, Ukraine has launched at least 28 strikes on key Russian refineries, increasing the range of attacks, which led to a shortage of gasoline in several regions of the Russian Federation. Supply disruptions to gas stations have occurred in 10 regions of Russia. According to experts, about 38% of capacities in Russia are currently idle.

 

