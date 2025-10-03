SBU’s long-range drones attack one of Russia's leading oil refineries – Orsknefteorgsintez

Photo: Exilenova+

Long-range strike drones from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) Special Operations Center A struck a target 1,400 km away: the strikes targeted one of Russia’s leading oil refineries, Orsknefteorgsintez, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Long-range strike drones from the Security Service of Ukraine’s Special Operations Center A once again struck a target 1,400 km away – this time in a town with the telling name of Orsk. The ‘bavovna’ [Ukrainian for ‘cotton’ – a bang sound heard during an attack in Russia and temporarily occupied territories] was burning at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Orenburg region," the agency’s source reported on Friday.

According to it, four primary oil refining units operate at this refinery, with a capacity of 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year.

The source specified that this plant produces about 30 types of various products: gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, jet fuel, bitumen, and fuel oil.

"The video shows plumes of black smoke rising over the refinery after the Center’s drones arrived. An evacuation order was issued at the refinery, and local authorities in Orsk urged people not to panic," the SBU source added.

"The SBU continues to inflict serious damage on the Russian economy by targeting Russia’s oil and gas industry. The decline in petrodollar revenues directly impacts the aggressor’s ability to continue the war against Ukraine. Nearly 40% of Russian refinery capacity is already idle. We will continue to work to increase this figure," the agency’s source concluded.