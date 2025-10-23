Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Ryazan oil refinery along with ammunition depot in Belgorod region – AFU General Staff

On Thursday night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery and an enemy ammunition depot near the village of Valuyki in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded at the refinery, and the ammunition depot was destroyed, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of October 23, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a strategic enemy facility engaged in supporting the Russian Armed Forces – the Ryazan Oil Refinery. Explosions were recorded in the target area and a large-scale fire broke out on the premises," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in central Russia and is owned by Rosneft. The refinery’s capacity is estimated to process over 17 million tonnes of oil per year and plays a vital role in providing fuel to enemy military formations and the logistical supply chains of the occupying forces. The incapacitation of some of the refinery’s production capacity reduces the Russian army’s combat capabilities.

Furthermore, that same night, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles struck an enemy ammunition depot near the village of Valuyki in Belgorod region. According to available information, the target was destroyed, and detonations and explosions of ammunition were observed.