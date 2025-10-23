Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 23.10.2025

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Ryazan oil refinery along with ammunition depot in Belgorod region – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Ryazan oil refinery along with ammunition depot in Belgorod region – AFU General Staff

On Thursday night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery and an enemy ammunition depot near the village of Valuyki in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded at the refinery, and the ammunition depot was destroyed, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of October 23, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a strategic enemy facility engaged in supporting the Russian Armed Forces – the Ryazan Oil Refinery. Explosions were recorded in the target area and a large-scale fire broke out on the premises," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in central Russia and is owned by Rosneft. The refinery’s capacity is estimated to process over 17 million tonnes of oil per year and plays a vital role in providing fuel to enemy military formations and the logistical supply chains of the occupying forces. The incapacitation of some of the refinery’s production capacity reduces the Russian army’s combat capabilities.

Furthermore, that same night, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles struck an enemy ammunition depot near the village of Valuyki in Belgorod region. According to available information, the target was destroyed, and detonations and explosions of ammunition were observed.

Tags: #oil_refinery

MORE ABOUT

11:37 16.10.2025
Ukraine hits Saratov refinery again - AFU General Staff

Ukraine hits Saratov refinery again - AFU General Staff

14:42 03.10.2025
SBU’s long-range drones attack one of Russia's leading oil refineries – Orsknefteorgsintez

SBU’s long-range drones attack one of Russia's leading oil refineries – Orsknefteorgsintez

14:17 26.09.2025
USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

15:53 20.09.2025
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

11:25 16.09.2025
Defense forces strike Saratov refinery in Russia – General Staff

Defense forces strike Saratov refinery in Russia – General Staff

09:16 05.09.2025
Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

15:51 30.08.2025
Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

10:31 02.07.2025
GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

10:45 14.03.2025
Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

09:38 10.02.2025
Drones attack Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory at night

Drones attack Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory at night

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

Hourly outage schedules from 7:00 to 23:00 apply in 12 regions on Thursday – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

Rada ratifies agreement with Croatia on mine action cooperation

Ukrainian minister expects parliament to adopt Veterans Code in late spring or early summer 2026

Hourly outage schedules from 7:00 to 23:00 apply in 12 regions on Thursday – Ukrenergo

Ukrainians arrested in Poland for spying for Russia

EU sanctions target Russian gas sector for first time – von der Leyen

Costa pledges political decision on Ukraine's 2026-2027 funding

Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

AD
AD