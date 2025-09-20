Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:53 20.09.2025

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on a number of significant facilities on the aggressor state’s territory, the office reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

“On the night of September 20, 2025, units of the Drone Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces and under the overall command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, struck the Saratov oil refinery (Saratov, Saratov Oblast, Russia). The Saratov refinery accounts for approximately 2.54% of Russia’s total oil refining volume (more than 7 million tons of oil annually),” the General Staff said on Telegram.

Explosions and a large fire were confirmed in the target area. Final assessments of the damage are being clarified.

“Also on September 20, units of the Drone Systems Forces struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery (Novokuybyshevsk, Samara Oblast, Russia). The Novokuybyshevsk refinery processes more than 8.8 million tons of oil per year,” the General Staff reported. Preliminary information indicates explosions and a fire at that site; details are being clarified.

“In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a strike on a mainline transport-infrastructure facility – the Samara linear-production-dispatching station (LPDS) near the settlement of Prosvet, Samara Oblast, Russia,” the statement added.

The LPDS “Samara” is a production station where high- and low-sulfur crudes from different fields are blended to form the Urals export grade (up to 50% of Russia’s total exports). Results of the strike are being clarified.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine are systematically implementing measures aimed at reducing the military-economic potential of the aggressor state. In particular, these measures undermine Russia’s logistics capabilities in the oil-refining sector and disrupt supply systems that provide fuel and lubricants to the Russian armed forces,” the General Staff concluded.

