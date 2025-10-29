Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:57 29.10.2025

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed information about the destruction by the Defense Forces of two oil refineries involved in supplying the army of the aggressor country: Novospassky Refinery (Ulyanovsk Region, Russian Federation) and Mariysky Refinery (Republic of Mari El), as well as the Budyonny Gas Processing Plant (Stavropol Territory, Russian Federation), the press service of the General Staff reported.

"On the night of October 29, 2025, units of the Defense Forces struck two oil refineries involved in supplying the army of the aggressor country. Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the enterprises," the General Staff said on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that the Novospassky Refinery in the settlement of Novospasske, Ulyanovsk Region, Russian Federation was struck. This oil refinery is part of the Prominvest holding. The main area of activity is the primary processing of hydrocarbons. The processing volume is 600 thousand tonnes of oil per year (0.2% of total Russian processing). The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel and fuel oil. It provides fuel for the domestic consumption of the Russian Federation, and also exports petroleum products.

According to the General Staff, the Mariysk Refinery in the settlement of Tabashino, Republic of Mari El, was also hit. There were explosions and a fire at the facility. The plant meets the domestic needs of the Volga Federal District. The design processing capacity is 1.3 million tonnes per year, which is 0.5% of all processing in the Russian Federation. It has two primary oil processing units and a vacuum fuel oil processing unit.

The results of the missions and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

It is reported that in addition, domestic strike drones hit the Budenovsk gas processing plant in the city of Budenovsk, Stavropol Territory, Russian Federation, this night. A hit was recorded at the GPU-1 production facility. The design processing capacity of this gas processing plant is 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It supplies gas to a number of enterprises in the region and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry.

It is noted that the disabling of the capacities of the aforementioned enterprises on the territory of the Russian Federation reduces the capabilities of the Russian army in conducting combat operations.

