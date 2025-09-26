Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that believes that NATO’s response to the violation of their airspace by the Russian Federation was ‘weak,’ and also added that the alliance members should block the planes that are in their space.

In an interview with The Axios Show, answering the question whether NATO’s response to the violation of their airspace was weak, Zelensky said: “(…) I think so. A weak response”.

The president also added that NATO members should block the planes if they are in their airspace.

“If someone on your land kills your people, you must answer to that person. If the jets are in your space, you must block them,” Zelenskyy said.

Answering the question whether the alliance members are afraid to do this because they are afraid of Russia’s reaction, the president noted that he knows some leaders who are not afraid, “but mostly the countries are afraid”.

“They are afraid because I think they are right that Russia is crazy,” Zelenskyy said.