Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

The Latvian Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, September 9, supported a draft order to allocate EUR 5 million to the NATO and the U.S. initiative to support Ukraine – Priority Needs List of Ukraine (PURL), the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Latvia has said.

"It is necessary to continue to support Ukraine in all possible ways, as this is the only way to strengthen its ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as achieve victory in the fight against the aggressor state Russia. The PURL initiative is a way to provide Ukraine with American weapons, which have already increased its combat capabilities at critical moments, to hold the front, conduct counterattacks and demonstrate the U.S. support for Ukraine," Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds said.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that Latvia's financing of the purchase of the U.S. weapons in support of Ukrainian ones is a clear signal of NATO and allies' determination to ensure Ukraine's priority military needs and strengthen collective security in Europe.

"Latvia's contribution is a political and practical demonstration of solidarity, which once again confirms that Latvia, together with its allies, is ready to defend the international order from Russian aggression," she added.

According to the government's decision, Latvia's donation in 2025 will amount to EUR 5 million, of which EUR 3 million is allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Defense and EUR 2 million from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.