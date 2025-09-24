Interior Minister about Azov: Eight settlements in Donetsk region liberated and cleared since early Aug

The enemy suffered significant losses after units of the Azov First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine took control of Dobropillia axis, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"I continue my business trip to Donetsk region. I presented the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, the second degree, to Denys 'Redis' Prokopenko, an award with which he was awarded by the President of Ukraine. State and departmental awards were also received by the guardsmen of the first corps of the Azov National Guard," the minister said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Klymenko said he had listened to Redis' report on the operational situation. "The results of the execution of tasks by the corps units on the entrusted front area are indisputable evidence of the professionalism and strength of the Ukrainian military," the minister said.

According to Klymenko, since August 4, when the corps units took control of Dobropillia axis, the enemy has suffered significant losses: over 3,980 eliminated occupiers, 73 captured, hundreds of destroyed equipment (tanks, armored personnel carriers, cars and motorcycles), guns and almost 900 eliminated enemy drones.

"And most importantly: during this time, the corps' servicemen, together with other units of the Defense Forces, conducted not only defensive, but also search and strike operations, as a result of which eight settlements were liberated and cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Volodymyrivka, Pankivka," the minister said.

Klymenko thanked each Azov soldier for his steadfastness and courage, and the commander for his leadership.