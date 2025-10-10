Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:20 10.10.2025

1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling continues in the Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, a child died, more than 20 people were injured, energy, civil infrastructure, residential buildings were under enemy attack, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

On Telegram on Friday, he noted that more than 1,200 specialists of the State Emergency Service and 200 units of specialized equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the shelling. "Reserves have been identified: about 1,000 more rescuers and 200 units of equipment. In case of complications in the situation, we will send them to the places of elimination," he said.

Invincibility Points have been deployed on the basis of territorial divisions of the State Emergency Service and the police. Light, communication, heat - citizens can use everything they need," Klymenko added, noting that since last night, reinforced police crews have been working in each affected region, the number of personnel involved has doubled. Particular attention is being paid to settlements where there is no electricity supply. Headquarters have been organized at the sites of the strikes to record statements from the victims.

