Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:41 03.10.2025

Two Azov fighetrs returned home during latest swap – Prokopenko

2 min read
During the October 2 exchange, two servicemen from the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade returned from Russian captivity to Ukraine, reported Denys Prokopenko (Redis), commander of the 1st Azov National Guard Corps.

"I congratulate our comrades who spent nearly three and a half years in the inhumane conditions of Russian prisons on their return to their homeland and to their loved ones. Thank you for your fortitude and for persevering. First and foremost, I want to thank all the soldiers who take prisoners on the battlefield and replenish our exchange fund for their work," he wrote on Facebook.

Prokopenko also thanked the President of Ukraine, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency, the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders, and partner countries that facilitate the exchange process.

"Every soldier who fought in Mariupol, did not betray their oath, and followed orders must be exchanged," he emphasized.

Around 800 Azov fighters, primarily defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, are in Russian captivity.

As reported, in October 2025, another combined prisoner exchange with Russia took place: some of our 205 people were exchanged in accordance with the Istanbul agreements, while others were exchanged as part of the 69th prisoner exchange.

Some 185 military personnel and 20 civilians, illegally held by the Russians, returned to Ukraine.

