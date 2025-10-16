Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 16.10.2025

Azov shows footage of repelling massive mechanized enemy attack on Dobropillia

The Defense Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, October 16, repelled another attempt by the Russian massive mechanized attack on Dobropillia (Ocheretyne direction).

According to the First Army Corps of the National Guard "Azov," the enemy's ultimate goal was to capture the settlement of Shakhove. Between 05:30 and 08:00 in the morning, the enemy launched an attack with 22 units of armored vehicles. The largest column – 11 units (tanks and armored combat vehicles) – left the area of ​​the settlement of Malynivka at about 07:50.

"The enemy began preparations for the assault in advance. In order to complicate the mining of the advance routes, the enemy set up observation posts to detect and destroy the drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The enemy command also tried to change the tactics of the offensive. If earlier columns of enemy armored vehicles with infantry advanced from the depths of their own battle formations, this time the enemy, in advance, on October 15, tried to pull the equipment closer to Shakhove and hide it in the forest strip," Azov corps said.

The enemy maneuver was unsuccessful: two units of armored vehicles were detected by reconnaissance and destroyed by artillery and FPV drones of the Forces of Unmanned Systems even before they tried to hide in the forest.

"On October 16, thanks to the timely engineering equipment of the positions, effective mining and coordinated actions of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, primarily the artillery crews of the brigades of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as the crews of the Forces of Unmanned Systems – the enemy attack was thwarted," Azov said.

As a result, nine units of armored vehicles of the Russian occupation forces were destroyed and four units were damaged.

 

