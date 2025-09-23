Fifth Crimean Platform Summit to be held in New York on Wed - MFA

On Wednesday, September 24, in New York, in the year of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the Fifth Summit of the Crimean Platform will be held, which will bring together world leaders, representatives of international organizations, parliaments, expert circles and civil society.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the participants will discuss specific steps to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and achieve a just peace based on the UN Charter and the norms of international law.

This year, special attention will be paid to the role of the UN General Assembly in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, the resolutions adopted by it on countering Russian aggression, as well as the significance of these documents for preventing new acts of aggression in the world.

Security challenges in the Black Sea and Azov regions, the human rights situation in the occupied Crimea and international efforts for its de-occupation will be discussed separately.

The Crimean Platform, initiated by the President of Ukraine in 2021, is a sustainable international mechanism that consolidates governments, international organizations and civil society. Its activities are aimed at coordinating the global response to Russian aggression, increasing international pressure on the Kremlin and advancing the process of de-occupation of Crimea. "It was with the occupation of the Crimean peninsula that the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, and only with its liberation and reintegration can a just and lasting peace be restored," the ministry said.