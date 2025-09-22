Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:03 22.09.2025

Kyiv threatens action over African ambassadors' Crimea visit

2 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has strongly condemns the illegal "visit" to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation by the ambassadors of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, and the Republic of Niger in Russia, which took place on September 18-20.

The commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notes that the African diplomats grossly violated international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as a number of resolutions of the UN General Assembly, in particular No. 68/262 "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine," which confirms the non-recognition of any changes in the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"Such actions also contradict Ukrainian legislation, which clearly defines the procedure for entering the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. We consider this "visit" as a brazen violation of international law and national legislation not only by the mentioned individuals, but also by the regimes they represent," the comment says.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that the ambassadors' actions look especially cynical against the background of the efforts that the regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are allegedly making to preserve and protect their own sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

The ministry emphasized that the Russian Federation continues to use individual foreign diplomats as paid extras for its propaganda purposes, trying to create a false impression of the international legitimization of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"In addition, we urge the ambassadors to realize that by their actions they have actually participated in the Russian campaign to legitimize colonial conquests, which makes the position of these African diplomats particularly hypocritical. Ukraine reserves the right to take action in response to any violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said.

