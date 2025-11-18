Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:42 18.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) visited the headquarters of the German Red Cross as part of an experience-sharing mission.

"Members of the joint delegation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the State Emergency Service visited the headquarters of the German Red Cross, one of the key stops of the working visit. The main purpose of the meetings was to present the lessons learned from the war, the challenges Ukraine faces today, and to study Germany's experience in cooperation between state authorities and humanitarian organizations," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Partners shared their experience in organizing cooperation between the civil protection system and the German Red Cross. They outlined which coordination models proved most effective during crises, and which approaches could be adapted in Ukraine. Particular attention was paid to emergency preparedness, crisis response, and strengthening community resilience.

"The German Red Cross continues to provide support, share expertise and knowledge. Their openness, professionalism, and deep understanding of Ukrainian realities create a strong foundation for further development of joint programs and projects," the URCS added.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/posts/pfbid0KjYVrqHoEqpJJamZefA1uzsnNxMgDYfjWYtksMMyQjYxAXe6RNEvk3Nr5QVfsRGsl

 

