Zelenskyy to visit Greece on Sunday – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Athens, Greece, on Sunday, Kathimerini reports.

"The visit's itinerary is constantly being adjusted for security reasons, but his arrival is expected early in the afternoon. He will first visit the Presidential Administration, where he will meet with the President of the Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas," the message reads.

Zelenskyy is also expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and later meet with Speaker of Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis.

This is the Ukrainian president's second visit to Greece, following his trip in the summer of 2023.