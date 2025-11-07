Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?

According to available information, at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting in the ranks of the Russian army, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said, calling on African governments to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian occupation army.

"These are those who have been identified, although the actual figure may be higher. Russia recruits citizens of African countries using various methods. Some are offered money, others are deceived and do not realize what they are signing up for, or are forced to do so under pressure," he said on X.

Sybiha stressed that signing a contract "is tantamount to signing a death sentence," because foreign citizens in the Russian army are immediately sent to so-called "meat raids," where they are quickly killed.

He emphasized that the Russian command understands that there will be no responsibility for a killed foreigner, so they are treated as second-rate, expendable human material. Most mercenaries do not live more than a month.

"There are two options to avoid such a fate. First, do not join the ranks of the Russian army and do not sign any documents with the Russian authorities. I call on all governments of African states to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian occupation army," he urged.

Sybiha noted that participation on the side of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine is illegal, immoral and violates the UN Charter and international law.

"Secondly, if you have already been sent to the front line, look for any opportunity to desert and surrender. Most of the foreign mercenaries who are in Ukrainian captivity became prisoners of war during their first battle. They all saved their lives," the Minister said, and emphasized that Ukraine treats prisoners of war in accordance with all standards of international humanitarian law.

"A Ukrainian prisoner provides a ticket to life and the opportunity to return to their native country," he added.

Separately, the Minister emphasized that Russia is trying to recruit people from many countries, not only African states, so Ukraine will continue to inform about the regions and countries from which the Russian occupation army recruits foreign citizens, as well as about foreigners who find themselves in captivity in Ukraine.

"Once again, we call on all governments to make every effort to identify and stop Russian recruitment schemes in your countries and officially inform their citizens that such actions are illegal," he emphasized.

Earlier, the South African government stated that it had received appeals for help from 17 citizens participating in hostilities in Ukraine and is working to return them home.