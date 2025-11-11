Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:11 11.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Eleven institutions in Kherson region have underground hospitals

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited a hospital in Kherson and heard a report on the construction of new medical infrastructure facilities in Kherson region.

"Eleven institutions already have underground hospitals. Thank you to everyone involved. It's important when lives are saved even when the enemy is trying to take them," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

During his visit to a Kherson hospital located in a shelling zone, the president spoke with doctors and patients.

"People injured by Russian drone and artillery attacks are rescued here every day. To ensure medical personnel can work safely, the intensive care unit is located underground," the president noted.

Tags: #zelenskyy #visit #kherson_region

