Ukrainian Drone Systems Forces hit 907 enemy targets in 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Units of the Drone Systems Forces (DSF) of Ukraine struck 907 enemy targets over the past 24 hours, the DSF reported on Telegram Saturday morning.

According to the statement, the destroyed or damaged targets included: 264 enemy personnel, of whom 156 were killed; 15 UAV launch sites; 23 artillery systems; five armored vehicles; 36 motor vehicles; and 91 enemy drones, both quadcopters and fixed-wing.

“From September 1–19, a total of 14,518 targets have been destroyed or damaged, including 3,957 enemy personnel,” the DSF reported.