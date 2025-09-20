Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:11 20.09.2025

Ukrainian Drone Systems Forces hit 907 enemy targets in 24 hours

1 min read
Ukrainian Drone Systems Forces hit 907 enemy targets in 24 hours
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Units of the Drone Systems Forces (DSF) of Ukraine struck 907 enemy targets over the past 24 hours, the DSF reported on Telegram Saturday morning.

According to the statement, the destroyed or damaged targets included: 264 enemy personnel, of whom 156 were killed; 15 UAV launch sites; 23 artillery systems; five armored vehicles; 36 motor vehicles; and 91 enemy drones, both quadcopters and fixed-wing.

“From September 1–19, a total of 14,518 targets have been destroyed or damaged, including 3,957 enemy personnel,” the DSF reported.

Tags: #targets #dsf

MORE ABOUT

09:15 15.09.2025
USF hits 747 Russian targets during day

USF hits 747 Russian targets during day

11:34 12.09.2025
Unmanned systems hit 754 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned systems hit 754 enemy targets in past 24 hours

10:25 11.09.2025
Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August – Syrsky

Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August – Syrsky

12:34 07.08.2025
Ukraine correct to target Russian logistics, oil refining facilities - Zelenskyy

Ukraine correct to target Russian logistics, oil refining facilities - Zelenskyy

15:13 16.07.2025
Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

13:27 11.12.2024
Zelenskyy: AFU inflict tangible blows on russian military facilities last night

Zelenskyy: AFU inflict tangible blows on russian military facilities last night

09:32 12.07.2024
Ukraine has right to strike targets in Russia with weapons from allies – Stoltenberg

Ukraine has right to strike targets in Russia with weapons from allies – Stoltenberg

HOT NEWS

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

Air defenses neutralizes 583 of 619 aerial targets overnight, hits recorded at 10 locations

Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy plans to meet Trump during U.N. General Assembly

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We are allocating extra funds for drones to every battalion

Zelenskyy: Fair to talk about joint solutions with other states for shooting down drones over Ukraine

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

Zelenskyy announces creation of Separate Assault Troops

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

Air defenses neutralizes 583 of 619 aerial targets overnight, hits recorded at 10 locations

AD
AD