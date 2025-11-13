Unmanned systems forces destroy 762 enemy targets in 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 762 enemy targets during the day, the USF said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets were: 306 personnel units, of which 205 were eliminated, 20 UAV pilot launch points; four tanks, 21 armored vehicles; two artillery systems, 15 automobiles, 21 motorcycles, 35 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

"In total, 10,160 targets were destroyed/hit during November (1-12.11), 3,478 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.