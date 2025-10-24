Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:46 24.10.2025

Unmanned Systems Force strike 868 enemy targets in past 24 hours

1 min read
Unmanned Systems Force strike 868 enemy targets in past 24 hours
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of the Unmanned Systems Force (USF) struck 868 enemy targets in the past 24 hours, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Friday morning.

According to the report, the following targets were destroyed: 237 personnel, of which 123 were eliminated; 27 UAV pilot takeoff points; 21 artillery systems; three tanks; one armored vehicle; 22 vehicles; 27 motorcycles; 93 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.

"In total, 20,322 targets were destroyed/defeated during October (October 1-23), 5,963 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.

Tags: #targets #usf

MORE ABOUT

14:27 23.10.2025
USF commander Brovdi calls on Hungarian citizens to free themselves from Russian yoke

USF commander Brovdi calls on Hungarian citizens to free themselves from Russian yoke

09:18 15.10.2025
USF hits 947 enemy targets during day

USF hits 947 enemy targets during day

10:15 10.10.2025
USF hits 812 enemy targets during day

USF hits 812 enemy targets during day

09:16 06.10.2025
USF downs 834 enemy targets in day

USF downs 834 enemy targets in day

10:30 03.10.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces strike 774 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Forces strike 774 enemy targets in past 24 hours

10:58 30.09.2025
Unmanned aerial vehicles strike 766 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned aerial vehicles strike 766 enemy targets in past 24 hours

19:24 25.09.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces hit three gas distribution stations in Luhansk region

Unmanned Systems Forces hit three gas distribution stations in Luhansk region

19:52 23.09.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

14:11 20.09.2025
Ukrainian Drone Systems Forces hit 907 enemy targets in 24 hours

Ukrainian Drone Systems Forces hit 907 enemy targets in 24 hours

09:15 15.09.2025
USF hits 747 Russian targets during day

USF hits 747 Russian targets during day

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

Costa: EU committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financial needs for next two years

LATEST

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

Ukrainian delegation holds number of bilateral meetings in Brussels within framework of European Council

Defense forces repel the enemy in Pokrovsk district, while Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions – DeepState

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

EU again fails to make decision on opening negotiating clusters with Ukraine

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

AD
AD