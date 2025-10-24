Unmanned Systems Force strike 868 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of the Unmanned Systems Force (USF) struck 868 enemy targets in the past 24 hours, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Friday morning.

According to the report, the following targets were destroyed: 237 personnel, of which 123 were eliminated; 27 UAV pilot takeoff points; 21 artillery systems; three tanks; one armored vehicle; 22 vehicles; 27 motorcycles; 93 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.

"In total, 20,322 targets were destroyed/defeated during October (October 1-23), 5,963 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.