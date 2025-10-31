Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

On Friday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 108 out of 146 enemy targets, recording hits from 36 attack UAVs at 20 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of October 31 (from 19:00 on October 30), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov region, 145 Shahed and Gerberas attack UAVs and other types from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of Russia, Chauda, ​​Hvardeyske - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were Shaheds," the Telegram message says.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00, air defenses have shot down or suppressed one ballistic missile and 107 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits by 36 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations.

Thus, the overall effectiveness of air defense operations that night was 73.97%.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.