USF hits 812 enemy targets during day

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 812 enemy targets during the day, the USF said on Telegram on Friday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets were: 257 personnel units, of which 165 were eliminated, 14 UAV pilot launch points, 16 artillery systems, eight tanks; 36 armored vehicles; 20 units of automotive equipment, 17 motorcycles, 56 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

"In total, during October (01–09.10) 7,198 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 2042 were enemy personnel," the USF said.