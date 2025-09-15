USF hits 747 Russian targets during day

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 747 enemy targets during the day, the USF said on Telegram on Monday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets: 192 personnel units, of which 111 were eliminated, 16 UAV pilot launch points, 14 artillery systems; two tanks, eight armored vehicles; 75 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

"In total, during September (01–14.09) 10,529 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 2,761 were enemy personnel," the USF said.