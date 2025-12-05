Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of the Unmanned Systems Force (USF) hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Friday morning.

According to the report, the following targets were hit: 431 personnel units, of which 217 were eliminated; 59 UAV pilot takeoff points; three tanks; 11 artillery systems; 32 motorcycles; 104 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

"In total, 4,017 targets were destroyed/hit during December (December 1-December 4), 1,481 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.