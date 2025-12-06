Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:11 06.12.2025

Energy the main target of Russia's strikes last night – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Photo: State Emergency Service

Energy facilities were the main targets of the Russian occupiers’ overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"The main targets of these strikes, once again, were energy facilities," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, restoration work is currently ongoing in many regions following Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

“A drone strike burned down the main railway station building in Fastiv. The attack was meaningless from a military point of view, and the Russians could not have been unaware of this. There have also been strikes on industrial facilities and residential buildings in the Kyiv region. The Dnipro, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Lviv, Volyn, and Mykolaiv regions were also affected,” the President said.

He noted that Russia’s aim “is to inflict suffering on millions of Ukrainians, and they stoop so low as to launch missiles at peaceful cities on St. Nicholas Day. That is exactly why additional pressure is needed. Sanctions must work, and so must our air defenses, which means we must maintain support for those defending lives. I thank everyone working toward this,” Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Ukrainian air defense forces repelled one of the most massive missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Saturday night, shooting down and suppressing 30 enemy missiles and 585 enemy drones out of 51 and 653, respectively. However, they also recorded hits from 60 missiles and enemy attack UAVs at 29 locations, as well as debris falls at three locations.

Tags: #targets #energy

