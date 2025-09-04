Interfax-Ukraine
Rada resumes online broadcasts of plenary sessions

The Verkhovna Rada has resumed online broadcasts of plenary sessions.

Some 266 MPs voted for the relevant draft resolution No. 13719 on the resumption of online broadcasts of plenary sessions at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

According to the resolution, live broadcasts of open plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada are carried out by the state enterprise Parliamentary TV Channel Rada.

The resolution also cancels the one-hour moratorium after the end of the plenary session on news from the parliament, which has existed since the beginning of the establishment of martial law in connection with Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine - February 24, 2022.

The online broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session is hosted on YouTube by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction). 

