Zelenskyy, Lithuanian FM discuss joint defense production, aid in reconstruction, demining

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who is on his fifth visit to Ukraine in office.

"We talked about regional security and common threats from Russia and Belarus, especially after the recent drone attack on Poland, about strengthening sanctions policy, joint defense production, participation in the SAFE and PURL programs, assistance in reconstruction, demining, education and rehabilitation of the wounded. Lithuania has opened an office in Ukraine that will coordinate these projects," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed support for Ukraine on its path to the EU and the opening of the first negotiation cluster. "And we are preparing for the UN General Assembly – our common voice must be strong," Zelenskyy added.