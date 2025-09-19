Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:37 19.09.2025

SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/SBUkr

Counterintelligence agents of the State Security Service (SBU) have detained four residents of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions who were spying on the locations of the Defense Forces for the Russian Federal Security Service.

"As a result of a multi-stage special operation, four Russian agents were simultaneously detained in both regions. Two of them acted in pairs, and the others - separately, but they all had one common curator from the Russian Federation," the SBU said on Telegram on Friday.

As the investigation established, the suspects were collected by intelligence officers from the Dnipro, where they worked at a local grocery store.

"On the instructions of a Russian intelligence officer, the agents leaked to him the addresses of military units that purchased products from their warehouse. To do this, the agents secretly photographed delivery notes with the recipients' details and sent them to the curator via messenger," the SBU said.

Two more detainees are residents of the Kramatorsk district recruited by the FSB. "One of them is a local post office employee who, under the guise of business trips, recorded the fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the front line. Another person involved was filming the movement of cargo trains of Ukrainian troops towards the eastern front from a specially equipped place," the report states.

SBU officers exposed the perpetrators in advance, documented their crimes and detained them. According to the case materials, the residents of Dnipro were recruited by the enemy when they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. Others came to the attention of the FSB through their relatives in the temporarily occupied territory.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are being held without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tags: #detained #sbu #dnipropetrovsk_region

