Russia shells Chernihiv region 59 times in 24 hours

Russian occupation forces launched 59 attacks on the Chernihiv region over the past day, a drone attacked an enterprise in the Koryukiva district, and the border area is under attack, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus.

"In total, there were 59 attacks over the past day. The enemy attacked the territory of one of the enterprises in the Koryukiva district with a drone. A fire broke out. A house caught fire due to mortar shelling in the village of Novgorod-Siversky district," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, border settlements in the Chernihiv district are under attack.