Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:18 19.09.2025

Russia shells Chernihiv region 59 times in 24 hours

1 min read
Russia shells Chernihiv region 59 times in 24 hours

Russian occupation forces launched 59 attacks on the Chernihiv region over the past day, a drone attacked an enterprise in the Koryukiva district, and the border area is under attack, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus.

"In total, there were 59 attacks over the past day. The enemy attacked the territory of one of the enterprises in the Koryukiva district with a drone. A fire broke out. A house caught fire due to mortar shelling in the village of Novgorod-Siversky district," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, border settlements in the Chernihiv district are under attack.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #attacked #shells

MORE ABOUT

10:50 19.09.2025
Special operations forces strike logistics hub of 810th Russian marine brigade in Kursk region

Special operations forces strike logistics hub of 810th Russian marine brigade in Kursk region

10:26 18.09.2025
Russian attacks SES unit in Nizhyn, killing 1 rescuer, injuring 2 – Chaus

Russian attacks SES unit in Nizhyn, killing 1 rescuer, injuring 2 – Chaus

09:17 18.09.2025
Russia attacked railway infrastructure of Poltava region – Kohut

Russia attacked railway infrastructure of Poltava region – Kohut

09:12 18.09.2025
Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

Warehouses on fire in Kyiv region after Russian drone attack

12:21 16.09.2025
Russian shells Sumy region 97 times during day, injuring 9 residents – Hryhorov

Russian shells Sumy region 97 times during day, injuring 9 residents – Hryhorov

16:44 08.09.2025
Military unit attacked near Russian Khabarovsk, its soldiers committed crimes in Kyiv region – sources

Military unit attacked near Russian Khabarovsk, its soldiers committed crimes in Kyiv region – sources

16:44 04.09.2025
Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

15:51 04.09.2025
One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

10:37 01.09.2025
Russia shells Chernihiv region 307 times over week, 3 civilians injured – Chaus

Russia shells Chernihiv region 307 times over week, 3 civilians injured – Chaus

15:03 28.08.2025
Russia attacks Ukrainian Navy ship, kills one sailor, injures several others

Russia attacks Ukrainian Navy ship, kills one sailor, injures several others

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

Reps of Defense Ministry, German company FFG discuss localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

AD
AD