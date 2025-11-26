Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

On Tuesday, November 25, Russia destroyed an elevator and an agricultural enterprise in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region with drones, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"Snovsk has been under attack by drones for several days in a row. Yesterday, a drone hit transport infrastructure. Two explosions - also from a UAV - were heard on the territory of the agricultural enterprise - the elevator and grain storage sleeves were damaged," he wrote in Telegram.

In addition, in the Koriukivka district, an administrative building and trucks were damaged in a village due to a drone attack. A strike drone also attacked the Horodniansk forestry. Vehicles, a workshop and an administrative building were damaged.

"In the village of drones strik an agricultural enterprise was hit. There is destruction, about a thousand pigs died. There is a fire at the enterprise," Chaus wrote.