Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:40 26.11.2025

Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

1 min read
Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

On Tuesday, November 25, Russia destroyed an elevator and an agricultural enterprise in the Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region with drones, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"Snovsk has been under attack by drones for several days in a row. Yesterday, a drone hit transport infrastructure. Two explosions - also from a UAV - were heard on the territory of the agricultural enterprise - the elevator and grain storage sleeves were damaged," he wrote in Telegram.

In addition, in the Koriukivka district, an administrative building and trucks were damaged in a village due to a drone attack. A strike drone also attacked the Horodniansk forestry. Vehicles, a workshop and an administrative building were damaged.

"In the village of drones strik an agricultural enterprise was hit. There is destruction, about a thousand pigs died. There is a fire at the enterprise," Chaus wrote.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #chaus #attack

MORE ABOUT

08:55 26.11.2025
Massive Russian drone attack damages 50 houses in Zaporizhia, injuring 19

Massive Russian drone attack damages 50 houses in Zaporizhia, injuring 19

14:40 25.11.2025
Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

14:37 25.11.2025
Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

09:10 25.11.2025
Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

09:05 21.11.2025
Russian attack in Zaporizhia kills 5, wounds 8 – official

Russian attack in Zaporizhia kills 5, wounds 8 – official

20:56 20.11.2025
Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

15:42 19.11.2025
There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

12:41 18.11.2025
MFA calls on intl community to condemn Russia's attack on Dnipro, which damaged Suspilne premises

MFA calls on intl community to condemn Russia's attack on Dnipro, which damaged Suspilne premises

09:46 17.11.2025
Russian attack damages port equipment, civilian vessels in Odesa region

Russian attack damages port equipment, civilian vessels in Odesa region

15:41 15.11.2025
Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

HOT NEWS

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

Air Force neutralize 72 of 90 Russian UAVs, hits reported at 10 locations

Trump: US envoy must 'sell Ukraine to Russia' in peace talks

LATEST

AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

USA should be on Ukraine's side in war and peace – Michael Bloomberg

Prosecutor General’s Office opens case against Vdovychenko’s father and brother – AntAC

Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

Anti-corruption officials expose UAH 140 mln theft from frontline utility restoration funds in Donetsk region

URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

Official figures do not show the real picture of war-related sexual violence - Ombudsman Lubinets

AD
AD