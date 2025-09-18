Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 18.09.2025

Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

1 min read
Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the request to the President of Ukraine to award the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Member of Parliament of the European Solidarity faction Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

According to the broadcast of the plenary session on Thursday, 230 people's deputies voted "for."

A petition to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Parubiy was registered on the presidential website on September 2. It collected the necessary 25,000 signatures for consideration by the President of Ukraine.

As reported, Parubiy was shot dead on August 30 in Lviv.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #parubiy

MORE ABOUT

12:44 18.09.2025
Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

11:55 11.09.2025
Petition to award Parubiy title of Hero of Ukraine gains 25,000 votes

Petition to award Parubiy title of Hero of Ukraine gains 25,000 votes

09:58 09.09.2025
European Parliament honors Andriy Parubiy

European Parliament honors Andriy Parubiy

12:55 04.09.2025
Petition calls on Ukrainian president to award Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine

Petition calls on Ukrainian president to award Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine

18:47 03.09.2025
Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

14:28 03.09.2025
Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

14:22 03.09.2025
Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

12:58 03.09.2025
Poroshenko calls for ban on Telegram after Parubiy's killing

Poroshenko calls for ban on Telegram after Parubiy's killing

12:19 03.09.2025
Son did not communicate with father because one was a patriot, other was not – ex-wife of suspect in murder of MP Parubiy

Son did not communicate with father because one was a patriot, other was not – ex-wife of suspect in murder of MP Parubiy

17:51 02.09.2025
Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 48 of 75 Russian drones attacks overnight, hits recorded in 6 locations

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian saboteurs eliminate 8 Russian officers near occupied Polohy

CCD denies claims of Canadian authorities coercing Ukrainians about military eligibility

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad used consular services this month – FM Sybiha

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

Australia cuts Russian oil price ceiling, sanctions 95 'shadow fleet' tankers – Yermak

Special operations forces strike oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia

Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

Choven Publishing House cancels BLM book presentation due to threats

President signs law on military ombudsman

Zelensky ratifies Ukraine-Britain Centennial Partnership Agreement

AD
AD