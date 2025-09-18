Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the request to the President of Ukraine to award the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Member of Parliament of the European Solidarity faction Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

According to the broadcast of the plenary session on Thursday, 230 people's deputies voted "for."

A petition to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Parubiy was registered on the presidential website on September 2. It collected the necessary 25,000 signatures for consideration by the President of Ukraine.

As reported, Parubiy was shot dead on August 30 in Lviv.