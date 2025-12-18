Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:05 18.12.2025

Poroshenko called for support for naming a street in central Kyiv after Andriy Parubiy

People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko called on Kyiv residents to support the vote to name a street in the centre of the capital after Hero of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy, according to the party's website. A poll on the matter is being conducted in the Kyiv Digital app.

"The pages of Ukraine's modern history were written in the very centre of Kyiv, from the Orange Revolution to the Revolution of Dignity. It was here that bloody clashes between Berkut and protesters took place, and it was here that the fate of the country was decided," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

The politician recalled that Andriy Parubiy was the coordinator and creator of the Maidan self-defence force.

"A man who stood shoulder to shoulder with the protesters at the most critical moments," the politician emphasised.

Poroshenko also recalled that Parubiy, while serving as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, "fought for language, army and faith."

On the initiative of European Solidarity, it is proposed to name the street at the intersection of Mykhailo Hrushevsky Street and Parkova Road, which currently has no name, in Kyiv. "This place is significant for our team and for Andriy himself — a significant part of his journey is connected with it," Poroshenko said.

"Right now, a poll is underway in the Kyiv Digital app, the results of which will determine the future of this street. So I urge everyone to support this decision," he added.

 

 

