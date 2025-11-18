European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

European Solidarity faction blocked the Verkhovna Rada rostrum on Tuesday.

"Today, we will not allow a vote to dismiss these two ministers. We solemnly declare: we will not vote for this attempt to let off steam and preserve the corrupt vertical. We call for a decisive end to the Ali Baba government [head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, is referred to in the NABU recordings as ‘Ali Baba’], a decisive formation of a coalition, a decisive redistribution of funds to the front, a decisive restoration of the trust of partners and the people, and a decisive rescue of Ukraine," said European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko from the parliamentary rostrum at a plenary session on Tuesday.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, after Poroshenko's speech, the European Solidarity faction blocked the rostrum, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break.

Tuesday's plenary session agenda included two items: the resignations of Justice Minister Herman Haluschenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.