Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 24.11.2025

Rada Committee to request SBU, Cabinet action on Oriana assets transferred to Lukor

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development is drafting an appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Cabinet of Ministers. The appeal requests the return of Oriana's assets in Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, which were transferred to Lukor, said the deputy chairman of the committee, Oleksiy Movchan.

"The Committee is preparing an appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the return of the stolen Oriana assets and the launch of bankruptcy proceedings for the enterprise as an alternative privatization mechanism. This is also beneficial for the state, as it is the main creditor," he wrote on Facebook following a meeting with the State Property Fund, the Antimonopoly Committee, and the Ministry of Economy.

Movchan reminded that the plant’s assets were effectively stolen from the state by owners connected to Russians.

"These are real money and real assets that must be returned to Ukraine," he emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that Oriana (state share – 99.9988%) owns assets worth about UAH 350 million and has more than UAH 7 billion in debt.

"Why did this happen? In the early 2000s, the enterprise took a loan under state guarantees to build a joint plant with Russians – Lukor (Lukoil + Oriana). The plant was loaded with debt and the loans were not repaid… But Oriana has huge potential — and we are looking for a way to return this asset to the market so that it operates again, pays taxes, and develops," Movchan explained.

