Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:03 19.11.2025

Rada enters consultation mode – Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has announced consultations regarding the situation that has developed in the legislative body following the release by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) of recordings of corruption at JSC NNEGC Energoatom.

"We are moving into consultation mode regarding the current situation. Therefore, we will provide additional information regarding the next meeting," Stefanchuk said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, Stefanchuk announced a break in the plenary session.

As reported, the European Solidarity faction has initiated a signature drive calling for the resignation of Yulia Svyrydenko's government. Members of parliament are also demanding the dissolution of the current mono-majority and the formation of a new coalition. The opposition MPs' demands are also supported by their colleagues from other factions, particularly the Servant of the People faction.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #stefanchuk

