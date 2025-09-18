Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:26 18.09.2025

Russian attacks SES unit in Nizhyn, killing 1 rescuer, injuring 2 – Chaus

2 min read
Russian attacks SES unit in Nizhyn, killing 1 rescuer, injuring 2 – Chaus
Photo: https://t.me/chernigivskaODA/

One rescuer was killed and two others were injured in an attack by Russian occupiers on the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Vycheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

"One of the units of the State Emergency Service (SES) was hit by Shahed UAVs. Cynical and cruel: on the day of the rescuer - on rescuers. Unfortunately, the 45-year-old emergency worker died from his injuries. My condolences to his family and colleagues," Chaus said.

In addition, a 36-year-old rescuer was injured. He is currently under the supervision of doctors in a metropolitan hospital. Another rescuer is in the trauma department. The injured person is 31 years old.

In addition to Nizhyn, a farm in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was damaged by Russian shelling. A granary and a warehouse were damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

In the Koriukiv district of the Chernihiv region, a forest fire broke out due to a UAV attack - the fire was extinguished.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the aggressor shelled the territory of the region 22 times: 48 attacks were recorded in 14 settlements of the region.

As reported, on September 14, an oil depot and a gas station were destroyed as a result of a UAV strike on Nizhyn. Four rescuers were injured during the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling, three of them as a result of the Russian strike.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #attack_russian #ses

