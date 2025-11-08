Russia launches over 450 strike drones, 45 missiles over Ukraine last night – Zelenskyy

Russia launched over 450 strike drones and 45 missiles of various types over Ukraine last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia launched over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types against Ukraine. And the terrorists’ targets remain unchanged: civilian life, residential buildings, our energy sector, and infrastructure," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to him, all services are working wherever necessary - restoring after the strikes, supporting people, helping the injured.

As the president noted, a rescue operation is underway in Dnipro.

"Overnight, Russia struck the city, hitting an apartment building. As of now, 11 people have been reported wounded, including children. Unfortunately, one person has been killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Dozens of people were rescued. Tragically, one life was also lost in Kharkiv region, and people were also injured in Kyiv and Poltava regions. There were also strikes in Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Odesa region has been under attack since the evening," Zelenskyy wrote.

"This is a matter of resources for killing, of money – sanctions are needed to deprive Russia of the means to continue the war it started and keeps prolonging. We appreciate all the steps partners have already taken, but Russian strikes show that pressure must be intensified. There must be a European decision on Russia’s frozen assets, additional sanctions, and support and reinforcement for Ukraine’s defense," he wrote.

"And for every Moscow’s strike on energy infrastructure – aimed at harming ordinary people before winter – there must be a sanctions response targeting all Russian energy, with no exceptions. So far, Russia’s nuclear energy sector is not under sanctions, and the Russian military-industrial complex still obtains Western microelectronics. There must be greater pressure on its oil and gas trade as well. We expect relevant decisions from the United States, Europe, and the G7. Thank you to everyone ready to help and act to protect lives," Zelenskyy stressed.